Farmers Trust Co. Sells 4,937 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

HBAN stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

