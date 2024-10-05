Marotta Asset Management Buys Shares of 1,012 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

