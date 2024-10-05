Meritas Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fortinet by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,746,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

