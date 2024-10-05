Farmers Trust Co. Has $9.94 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

