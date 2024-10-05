Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

