Unique Wealth LLC Has $91.35 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Unique Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,557,000 after acquiring an additional 509,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $570.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.93 and a 200 day moving average of $540.67. The company has a market cap of $492.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $577.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

