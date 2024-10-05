Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 5,547 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

