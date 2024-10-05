Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Simon Walther Purchases 598 Shares of Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walther bought 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £5,417.88 ($7,247.03).

On Wednesday, July 31st, Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of Cohort stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £11,361.24 ($15,196.95).

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 902 ($12.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 855.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 798.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £364.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,373.68 and a beta of 0.56. Cohort plc has a 1-year low of GBX 456 ($6.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 950 ($12.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 10.10 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 3,947.37%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

