XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Graham Bird Acquires 51,020 Shares of Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Graham Bird purchased 51,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,632.60 ($8,871.86).

XPF stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59. XP Factory Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11.85 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.27.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

