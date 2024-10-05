Udemy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 9,506 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,336% compared to the average volume of 662 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.97. Udemy has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,176.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,176.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,830. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Udemy by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 238,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 143,498 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its position in Udemy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 3,725,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Udemy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

