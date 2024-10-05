Investors Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,411 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average daily volume of 1,783 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

GUSH opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 56.9% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 63,736 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

