British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Soraya Benchikh Purchases 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Soraya Benchikh purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,727 ($36.48) per share, for a total transaction of £136.35 ($182.38).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,681 ($35.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,807.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,550.05. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,228.78 ($29.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,994 ($40.05).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 58.88 ($0.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,794.21%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

