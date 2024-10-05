Frontier Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,751 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,528% compared to the average volume of 476 call options.

Frontier Group Stock Up 16.4 %

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULCC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,159 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Frontier Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $21,222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.