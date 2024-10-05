SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 280,493 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 207,470 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 340,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 151,265 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 84,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

