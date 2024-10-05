Everscale Price Tops $0.0353 on Major Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Everscale has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.12 million and approximately $878,926.56 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

