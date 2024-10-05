KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 250,265 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the average volume of 125,692 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 739.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 828,151 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $19,691,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 117.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 700,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,008,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.52. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.