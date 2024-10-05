Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Oliver White Sells 129,870 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White sold 129,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £176,623.20 ($236,253.61).

Funding Circle Price Performance

Shares of LON FCH opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £413.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 1.02. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 144.34 ($1.93).

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.