Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Oliver White Sells 129,870 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White sold 129,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £176,623.20 ($236,253.61).
Funding Circle Price Performance
Shares of LON FCH opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £413.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 1.02. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 144.34 ($1.93).
About Funding Circle
