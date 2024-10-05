Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Heartland BancCorp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTC:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp. in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp.’s current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp.’s FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp. stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a market cap of $285.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland BancCorp. has a 1-year low of $81.60 and a 1-year high of $149.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.759 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Heartland BancCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

