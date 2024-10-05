Brokers Set Expectations for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOPE has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

HOPE stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other news, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $132,717.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,071.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,804.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $132,717.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,071.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,831 shares of company stock valued at $323,657 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

