Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 1,848 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical volume of 929 call options.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWEB opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $58.05.

Get Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 114.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.