Traders Buy High Volume of New Gold Call Options (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,426 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 284% compared to the average volume of 2,718 call options.

New Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.30. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,328,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after buying an additional 5,948,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,200 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,745 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

