Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,624 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,135 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $7.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,312,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,663 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,340 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,328,000 after purchasing an additional 258,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.