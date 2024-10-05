iShares Silver Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 462,520 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 333,005 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $30.07.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

