Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Simon Davis Acquires 2,879 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis acquired 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £9,990.13 ($13,362.93).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.80) on Friday. Allianz Technology Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 242.68 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 418 ($5.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 271.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.13.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

