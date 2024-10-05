Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Simon Davis Acquires 2,879 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis acquired 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £9,990.13 ($13,362.93).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.80) on Friday. Allianz Technology Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 242.68 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 418 ($5.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 271.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.13.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
