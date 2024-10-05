Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 33,480 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 161.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 101,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 620.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 139,425 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFIS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

