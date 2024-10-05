Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.43 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.