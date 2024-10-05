Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.06.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

