Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Vicus Capital increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOD opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

