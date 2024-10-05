Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Reduced by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

