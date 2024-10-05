Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

