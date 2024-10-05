Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $63.59 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

