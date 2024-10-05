Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.04 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

