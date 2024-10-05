Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 238.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day moving average of $247.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $264.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.