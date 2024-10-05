Sterneck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTV stock opened at $173.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $174.92. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

