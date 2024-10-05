Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HNW opened at $12.31 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

