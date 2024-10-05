Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

NYSE JPM opened at $211.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.03. The stock has a market cap of $606.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

