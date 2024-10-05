Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on III. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday. Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on III

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a PE ratio of -162.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 293,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -900.00%.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.