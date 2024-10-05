Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTFC. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $106.60 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

