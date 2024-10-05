Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Triumph Financial, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFIN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 258.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 79,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 881,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

