Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

PPBI stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.31 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,015.38%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,014.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

