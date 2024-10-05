Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Cut by DA Davidson

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.