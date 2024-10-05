Stifel Canada Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$256.58.

Shares of WSP opened at C$239.63 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$174.39 and a 12 month high of C$241.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$227.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$218.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The firm has a market cap of C$29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

