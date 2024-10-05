Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $509.34 million, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 83.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 294,593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 133.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 71.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 183,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 35.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,921 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

