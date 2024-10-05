Research Analysts Set Expectations for Miller Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Miller Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Miller Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $371.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MLR opened at $61.97 on Friday. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $710.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $3,670,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 1,404.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 94.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

