National Bank Financial Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.58.

TELUS Stock Down 0.8 %

T stock opened at C$22.11 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$20.04 and a 12 month high of C$25.94. The firm has a market cap of C$32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Parent bought 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,135.60. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.