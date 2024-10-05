Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.64) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.46). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($12.47) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NBR opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $870.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $127.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The business had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 396,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

