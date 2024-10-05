Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Issued By DA Davidson

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OP Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OP Bancorp

In other OP Bancorp news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,128.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

