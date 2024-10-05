Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TETRA Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.38 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $443.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

