Brokers Set Expectations for Xos, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for XOS in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson anticipates that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($6.33) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for XOS’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

XOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

XOS Trading Up 0.9 %

XOS opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.04. XOS had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

Featured Stories

