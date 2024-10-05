John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and traded as high as $32.88. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 32,141 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

